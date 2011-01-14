Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Carnival time in Switzerland

...

Basel Carnival Committee

Throughout Switzerland from January - March.

A colourful and festive time of the year, the dazzling winter  carnival tradition with its parades, loud music and people dressed in masks predates Christianity and celebrates the coming of Spring. Here the main attractions.

Basel: 13.03.2011 - 15.03.2011

www.basler-fasnacht.com

Bern: 11.03.11 – 12.03.11

www.fasnacht.be

Fribourg : 04.03.11 – 08.03.11

www.carnavaldesbolzes.ch

Lötschental : 03.03.11 – 05.03.11

www.loetschental.ch 

 Lucerne :  03.03.11 – 08.03.11

www.lfk.ch

 

Solothurn : 03.03.11 – 09.03.11

www.solothurner-fasnacht.ch

 

Thun: 27.01.11 - 30.01.11

www.thun.ch

 


Links

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Podcast