Cases of widespread fraud uncovered

The government has uncovered cases of widespread fraud involving the civilian protection service.
The Federal Social Insurance Office has found that local authorities across the country cheated the federal government out of about SFr6 million ($7.2 million) between 2003 and 2009.
In a report in the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, confirmed by the Swiss News Agency, cases of fraud were uncovered in 25 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons.
The Social Insurance Office said that local authorities at times engaged men on military service or civil protection duty to fill staff shortages. They were paid out of the government fund set aside for men doing their national service, and not from the coffers of the canton or community where they did the work.
In one case men with the civil protection unit in Sempach, canton Lucerne, were called on to install the town’s Christmas lights, and paid out of the government fund.
In other cases, soldiers copied their documents used to claim money owed to them from the fund, and handed it in for payment several times.
A week ago, it was revealed that the defence ministry has also illegally benefited from the fund to the tune of at least SFr10 million.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.