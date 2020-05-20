This content was published on May 20, 2020 3:22 PM

The 2018 violent attack against five women at a Geneva nightclub sparked protests in Switzerland.

(swissinfo.ch)

The trial of five men suspected of carrying out a vicious attack against a group of women leaving a nightclub in Geneva is underway in France. The prosecution would like to see the assailants put behind bars for five to 13 years, according to French news agency AFP.

In the early hours of August 8, 2018, a group of men attacked a woman outside a nightclub in Geneva. Four women who tried to help the victim were also attacked. All five, aged 22-33, were taken to the hospital, two with serious injuries, one of whom ended up in a coma.

The case sent shockwaves through Switzerland. The alleged assailants were later arrested in France and are now on trial at the French Criminal Court in Thonon-les-Bains, near the Swiss border.

French prosecutor Etienne Moreau said the case hinges on testimonies and acknowledged "the question could arise as to whether we will know exactly what happened".

He described the events outside the Geneva nightclub as a “war scene” of “unprecedented violence” with grave consequences for the victims.



AFP-swissinfo.ch/ds

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

The citizens' meeting How the Swiss are moving back to the mountains