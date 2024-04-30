Dominic Nahr named Swiss press photographer of the Year

Thomas Kern was born in Switzerland in 1965. Trained as a photographer in Zürich, he started working as a photojournalist in 1989. He was a founder of the Swiss photographers agency Lookat Photos in 1990. Thomas Kern has won twice a World Press Award and has been awarded several Swiss national scholarships. His work has been widely exhibited and it is represented in various collections.
Nahr, 40, was born in Heiden, northeastern Switzerland, grew up in Hong Kong and is based in Zurich as a war reporter and photojournalist.
In addition to the title of Swiss Press Photographer of the Year, Nahr also won the Portrait and Foreign categories with his work for the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (an overview of all the work in the competition can be found hereExternal link).
This was for the portrait series “Scarred by war”, taken in Ukraine, and his work on the shocks in Morocco following the devastating earthquake in September 2023. Nahr also took second place in the Foreign category with a photo series from Libya.
The first prize in the Current Affairs category went to Mark Henley, a British-born photographer who lives in Geneva. Henley, who occasionally works for SWI swissinfo.ch, has made a significant contribution to the iconography of Credit Suisse’s decline with his black-and-white photographs.
Guillaume Perret triumphed in the Everyday Life category with his intimate study of a campsite.
Matthieu Zellweger won the Swiss Stories category with his documentation of work in sexual counselling for people with disabilities.
In Sport, first place went to Jonathan Labusch, who used his lens to look at the world of hobby horsing, the equestrian sport with a hobby horse.
Women underrepresented
What is striking is that the first places are all in the hands of men. There are only two women among the winners of the year: Annik Ramp (third place, Swiss Stories) and Karine Bauzin (second place, Everyday Life).
The award ceremony took place on April 26 at the University of Bern as part of the Swiss Press AwardExternal link, which covers other categories such as text, online and video.
The total prize money of CHF140,000 ($154,000) is sponsored by the independent Reinhardt von Graffenried Foundation. The Swiss Press Photo is recognised as the most important photography prize in Switzerland.
You can find more from Dominic Nahr here:
More
More
Dominic Nahr’s photos from the war in Ukraine
This content was published on
A collection of images taken by Dominic Nahr in Ukraine.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.