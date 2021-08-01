How do the Swiss abroad celebrate Swiss national day?

Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Whether they are in Canada or Singapore, the 776,300-strong Swiss abroad community come together to toast their roots on August 1.

This content was published on August 1, 2021 - 11:00

Getting their hands on Swiss delicacies is a priority, as is meeting fellow citizens from the emigrant community. SWI swissinfo.ch asked them to send in videos of their celebration plans.





President’s message

Swiss President Guy Parmelin had a special message for the Swiss abroad community on August 1. He saw the occasion as an opportunity for the government to renew its bond with its citizens living overseas, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.









Home comforts

If you’re a Swiss citizen living abroad or just a fan of all things Swiss let us know what “Swiss made” gadget, food or other product you absolutely can’t give up.



