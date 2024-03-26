Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh

A room used as a cinema with blue walls.
Neelam Cinema in Sector 17 of Chandigarh is an iconic modernist work of art. Keyytone / Gunnar Knechtel
Students studio space
Students studio space. Chandigarh College of Architecture, Chandigarh, India. Architect: Corbusier , 1961. Chandigarh College of Architecture, Chandigarh, India. Architect: Corbusier , 1961. Keystone / View Pictures Ltd
ock Garden of Chandigarh is a sculpture garden in Chandigarh, India.
ock Garden of Chandigarh is a sculpture garden in Chandigarh, India. Alamy Stock Photo/ Emilio Navarino
Capitol Complex, Parliament Assembly, Asia, India, , 1957, Le Corbusier. Lunch time rest on the roof of the Secretariat.
Capitol Complex, Parliament Assembly, Asia, India, , 1957, Le Corbusier. Lunch time rest on the roof of the Secretariat. Keystone
A combination of 2 images. the left side picture shows a high ceilinged room and the picture to the right show a detail of the chairs in that room.
The Palace of Assembly, inside the Penjab Assembly building. Keystone /Johann Rousselot/laif
A swimming pool with a diving board made of concrete.
Architect Jane B. Drew.:ENGL.:India, Chandigarh, city, designed by Le Corbusier and his team in the 50s. Swimming Pool in Sector 23 D. Keystone / Gunnar Knechtel
Interior house designed by Le Corbusier Chandigarh Punjab India
Fire place designed by Le Corbusier. Alamy Stock Photo
The Open Hand Monument is a symbolic structure located in the Indian Union Territory of Chandigarh, India,
The Open Hand Monument is a symbolic structure located in the Indian Union Territory of Chandigarh, India, Alamy Stock Photo
Cricket played in front of Le Corbusier's Capital Complex, Chandigarh, Punjab, India
Cricket played in front of Le Corbusier's Capitol Complex, Chandigarh Alamy Stock Photo / Jeremy Horner
