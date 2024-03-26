Culture Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh Previous Next Neelam Cinema in Sector 17 of Chandigarh is an iconic modernist work of art. Keyytone / Gunnar Knechtel Students studio space. Chandigarh College of Architecture, Chandigarh, India. Architect: Corbusier , 1961. Chandigarh College of Architecture, Chandigarh, India. Architect: Corbusier , 1961. Keystone / View Pictures Ltd ock Garden of Chandigarh is a sculpture garden in Chandigarh, India. Alamy Stock Photo/ Emilio Navarino Capitol Complex, Parliament Assembly, Asia, India, , 1957, Le Corbusier. Lunch time rest on the roof of the Secretariat. Keystone The Palace of Assembly, inside the Penjab Assembly building. Keystone /Johann Rousselot/laif Architect Jane B. Drew.:ENGL.:India, Chandigarh, city, designed by Le Corbusier and his team in the 50s. Swimming Pool in Sector 23 D. Keystone / Gunnar Knechtel Fire place designed by Le Corbusier. Alamy Stock Photo The Open Hand Monument is a symbolic structure located in the Indian Union Territory of Chandigarh, India, Alamy Stock Photo Cricket played in front of Le Corbusier's Capitol Complex, Chandigarh Alamy Stock Photo / Jeremy Horner Picture 1 Picture 2 Picture 3 Picture 4 Picture 5 Picture 6 Picture 7 Picture 8 Picture 9 This content was published on March 26, 2024 - 17:35 Helen James Born in England, I've lived in Switzerland since 1994. I trained as a graphic designer in Zurich between 1997 – 2002. More recently I have moved on to work as photo editor and joined the team at swissinfo.ch in March 2017. More from this author Multimedia You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.
