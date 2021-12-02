Three Swiss laureats in global ‘tourism village’ awards

Gruyères, canton Fribourg. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Three Swiss towns have been named as part of a crop of “Best Tourism Villages” announced by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

December 2, 2021

“No other country had as much success” in the awards, the Swiss authorities announced, rather proudly, on Thursday. Indeed, among the 44 “best tourism villages” named by the UNWTO were Gruyères, Saas-Fee, and Valposchiavo – towns with a “strong orientation towards sustainable development, a proximity to local agriculture, and which offer a big added-value to their region, via tourism”, according to a statementExternal link by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Saas-Fee, canton Valais. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

The “best tourism villages” initiative was launched to “advance the role of tourism in safeguarding rural villages, along with their landscapes, natural and cultural diversity, and their local values and activities, including local gastronomy”, the UNWTO explainsExternal link. At the organisation’s general assembly in Madrid this week, a total of 44 villages from 32 countries were granted the recognition for 2021.

Lake Poschiavo, canton Graubünden. Keystone / Arno Balzarini

The village of Gruyères (home of the eponymous cheese) is found in canton Fribourg, in the southwest of the country; Saas-Fee is a mountain village in canton Valais in the Alps in the south; and Valposchiavo is in the Italian-speaking corner of canton Graubünden in the southeast of Switzerland (see photos below).

Aside from a symbolic trophy (and a sense of pride) the villages will all benefit from global media campaigns organised by the UN body, SECO said on Thursday.



