Climate

Direct democracy Lucerne city parliament declares climate emergency

Lucerne's Chapel Bridge

Lucerne’s cantonal parliament had already declared a climate emergency on June 24

(Keystone)

Lucerne has become the latest Swiss city to approve proposals urging the government to implement climate-related regulations. On Thursday it adopted a petition by the Young Green Party and declared a symbolic climate emergency. 

The petition, signed by more than 1,000 people, calls in particular for the elimination of CO2 emissions by 2030. 

Neuchâtel cantonal parliament did so two days later by approving a popular motion signed by 1,025 people. 

On Friday, Geneva cantonal parliament overwhelmingly came out in favour of a plan launched by the Greens with the support of left-wing parties. It calls on the government to present an action plan. 

Many Swiss cantons, cities and towns have declared a “climate emergency” since February. Similar moves are also pending in the Swiss parliament. 

Symbolic value 

Critics point out that a declaring a climate emergency has largely symbolic value as long as it is not linked to a concrete action plan. 

However, numerous climate protests across Switzerland over the past ten months have built up a momentum and put pressure on politicians. 

Green parties were the clear winners in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, making historic gains.


By the numbers How climate change affects Switzerland

On average, Switzerland is about 1.9° Celsius hotter now than in 1864. Where and by how much have temperatures most drastically changed?

Keystone-SDA/ts

