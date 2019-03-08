This content was published on March 8, 2019 10:48 AM

There currently exists about 3,500 charging stations across Switzerland but only very few along the country's motorway network. (© Keystone/Alexandra Wey)

The Swiss government has awarded concessions to five companies to set up additional electric charging stations at 100 rest areas along the country’s motorways.

The decision, announced by the Federal Roads Office on Thursday, is part of government plans to boost e-transport.

There are currently 24 charging stations at rest areas according to the cantonal authorities.

The roads office said 25 additional stations have to be built within the next 12 months by the five licensed companies form Switzerland and the Netherlands with the remainder to follow within a decade.

It is estimated that an initial investment of CHF500,000 ($500,000) per installation, to be financed by the Swiss authorities, is needed. The firms will have to pay back the amount once the stations are operational, according to officials.

Less than 2% of car registrations in Switzerland were for electric vehicles and about 4% for hybrids. The government wants to raise the rate to 15% in the next few years and 20% by 2050.

A constitutional amendment, endorsed in a nationwide vote in 2017, paved the way for the installation of charging stations along Switzerland’s 1,850km motorway network.



swissinfo.ch with SDA-ATS/urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram