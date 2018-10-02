Much of the boost comes from arable production, up 4.4% on last year.
So-called speciality crops such as fruits, vegetables and grapes make up a growing share of this at 61% (compared with 50% in 2000). These products, most of them irrigable and thus more resistant to drought, helped to offset losses in the cereals sector due to hot and dry conditions this summer.
Animal production, which represents just under half of all agricultural output, also rose, but less sharply at 1.2%. Milk production was also slightly up, but is growing at a slower pace than in previous years.
Overall productivity continues to rise – less work being done to produce more. Since 2000, productivity has risen by 27%.
However, disparities persist: incomes are higher and less unstable in valley regions than in mountainous areas; while overall, not all farms are booming, with 39% of them recording a fall in profits this year.
The figures were published in the wake of two nationwide votes in September on the future of Swiss agriculture, one of which aimed to boost the fortunes of small farms, the other focused on ensuring ethical standards on all imported food. Both were rejected.
