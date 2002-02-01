The Swiss star overcame his Armenian opponent, Sargis Sargsian, despite losing the first set 4-6. With solid 6-3, 6-2 wins in the second and third sets, Federer booked his place in the semi-finals of the $381,000 ATP tournament. He is set to play Britain's Greg Rusedski, in what could be a difficult match for the player from Basel. Federer said he knew Rusedski would be a tough opponent on a surface that is well suited to his slicing shots. "I have only played him once before and that was back in 1999," said Federer. "I was a bit lucky (against Sargsian) and I know against Greg I will need to serve well and play aggressively." swissinfo with agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

Reuse article

Federer continues winning ways Feb 1, 2002 - 23:14 Defending champion, Switzerland's Roger Federer, is through to the semi-finals of the Milan Indoor tournament. The Swiss star overcame his Armenian opponent, Sargis Sargsian, despite losing the first set 4-6. With solid 6-3, 6-2 wins in the second and third sets, Federer booked his place in the semi-finals of the $381,000 ATP tournament. He is set to play Britain's Greg Rusedski, in what could be a difficult match for the player from Basel. Federer said he knew Rusedski would be a tough opponent on a surface that is well suited to his slicing shots. "I have only played him once before and that was back in 1999," said Federer. "I was a bit lucky (against Sargsian) and I know against Greg I will need to serve well and play aggressively." swissinfo with agencies