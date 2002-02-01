Navigation

Federer continues winning ways

...

Federer is hoping to defend his Milan title

(Keystone)

Defending champion, Switzerland's Roger Federer, is through to the semi-finals of the Milan Indoor tournament.

The Swiss star overcame his Armenian opponent, Sargis Sargsian, despite losing the first set 4-6.

With solid 6-3, 6-2 wins in the second and third sets, Federer booked his place in the semi-finals of the $381,000 ATP tournament.

He is set to play Britain's Greg Rusedski, in what could be a difficult match for the player from Basel. Federer said he knew Rusedski would be a tough opponent on a surface that is well suited to his slicing shots.

"I have only played him once before and that was back in 1999," said Federer. "I was a bit lucky (against Sargsian) and I know against Greg I will need to serve well and play aggressively."

swissinfo with agencies

