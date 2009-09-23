First zoo-born gorilla reaches half a century

This content was published on September 23, 2009 10:58 AM Sep 23, 2009 - 10:58

Baby Goma with zoo director Ernst Lang

The first gorilla to be born in a European zoo is celebrating her 50th birthday in Basel on Wednesday.

Basel Zoo is throwing a party for Goma, offering her and the zoo's other gorillas special birthday snacks, and treating the public to a film about her life, as well as giving visitors a sneak preview of a new open air ape enclosure being constructed.

The infant Goma was raised by the zoo's director at the time.



The birth of her son Tamtam in 1971 also made the headlines since Goma was able to raise him without any assistance from zoo staff.



Tamtam was the first captive young gorilla that lived from the day it was born in the company of a silverback, the zoo said.



