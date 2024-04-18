No SWISS flights to Beirut this month

The airline announced that it would not be using Iranian airspace before May and will be monitoring the situation in the region “closely”. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) decided on Wednesday that it will not be operating any flights to the Lebanese capital up to and including April 30.

The airline also announced that it would not be using Iranian airspace until then and will be monitoring the situation in the region “closely”.

The decision regarding the Lebanese capital goes in the opposite direction to that of Tel Aviv; on Tuesday SWISS announced it would resume flights to the Israeli city with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his country’s right to protect itself after the international community attempted to prevent a massive Israeli counterstrike against Iran, which could draw the Middle East into a spiral of conflict.

Iran paraded soldiers, missiles and drones for its Army Day and reiterated that it would provide a “fierce” response to any counterstrike by its enemy. Over the weekend, Iran launched an unprecedented air attack on Israeli territory.

