Swiss police arrests three minors with alleged links to jihadist extremism

© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Three minors with suspected links to jihadist extremism have been arrested in French-speaking Switzerland, according to a Saturday report by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

They are suspected of being active on a social network carrying jihadist content. Two were arrested in Geneva and the third in Vaud, according to announcements made by the police of the two cantons. They were linked to eight other young people arrested in France and Belgium.

On Friday, Geneva police reported the arrest in early March of two minors active on a radical social network, while Vaud police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old Russian national suspected of links with extremist or radicalized movements.

The Vaud and Geneva juvenile courts each opened a criminal investigation, and the three youngsters were remanded in custody.

The Federal Office of Police subsequently confirmed these facts, specifying that the joint operation by the two cantonal police forces had been launched following information passed on to it by a foreign authority.

Police investigations coordinated by Fedpol, in particular in connection with exchanges on social networks, led to the identification of these three young people.