UNRWA chief denounces mistreatment and torture by Israel

Israeli soldiers outside an UNRWA building in Gaza on February 8, 2024. The Israeli army says it has found tunnels under the main headquarters of UNRWA in Gaza City, alleging that Hamas militants used the space. KEYSTONE/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, has repeated his accusations of mistreatment by Israel against employees of the UN agency who have been arrested in Gaza.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

“We have first-hand testimony accusing Israel of systematic mistreatment and torture,” he told the SonntagsBlick newspaper.

People were forced to give false testimony, Lazzarini added.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has made a formal request to Israel for explanations.

In the interview, Lazzarini again highlighted UNRWA’s precarious financial situation. “It is terrible that UNRWA is still on the verge of financial collapse,” he said.

Several countries, including the United States and Switzerland, have suspended their payments following Israel’s accusations that UNRWA employees took part in the massacre carried out on Israeli territory by Hamas Islamists on October 7, 2023.

The dissolution of UNRWA, as demanded by Israel, is not an option, Lazzarini said.

“There are no other UN organisations that could do what we are doing. There are no other UN organisations offering public education to children,” he said.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is not an alternative either, said the Swiss UN official from Neuchâtel.

“It has only 30 to 40 employees in Gaza. We don’t just need emergency aid. We also need plans for how things are going to develop over the next few years. If you further reduce development aid now, you are sowing the seeds of future hatred and resentment.”

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

