Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Foreign affairs

US and Iran had contact ‘through Swiss intermediaries’ ahead of attack

Rocket attack
The Israeli air defence system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran on Sunday KEYSTONE/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The United States had contact with Iran through Swiss intermediaries both before and after Tehran’s mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory, a senior Biden administration official said on Sunday.

This content was published on
1 minute
Reuters

The official declined to provide details on the contact, saying only that the US and Iran had “a series of direct communications through the Swiss channel”.

More

Asked about comments by Iran’s foreign minister that Tehran had given regional countries 72 hours’ notice of the attacks, the official said that was not true.

“They did not give a notification,” the official said. “They were clearly intending to destroy and to cause casualties.”

More

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR