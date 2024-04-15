US and Iran had contact ‘through Swiss intermediaries’ ahead of attack
The United States had contact with Iran through Swiss intermediaries both before and after Tehran’s mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory, a senior Biden administration official said on Sunday.
The official declined to provide details on the contact, saying only that the US and Iran had “a series of direct communications through the Swiss channel”.
More
What are Switzerland’s good offices good for?
Asked about comments by Iran’s foreign minister that Tehran had given regional countries 72 hours’ notice of the attacks, the official said that was not true.
“They did not give a notification,” the official said. “They were clearly intending to destroy and to cause casualties.”
More
Swiss authorities condemn Iranian attack on Israel
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.