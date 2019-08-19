Print See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Portuguese (pt)Grand Hotel Locarno: past and present Grand Hotel Locarno: past and present Once adorned with glamourous faces... ...the arcades now cater to the needs of modern man. The ground floor housed a restaurant, a hairdresser’s salon, and a disco. Now the entrance has been taken over by Mcdonald’s tables. Of the 1,200 seats, the best were just by the screen at the bottom of the garden. One can now barely imagine a film session in the abandoned garden. Hotspot of the Festival, the grand salon was home to many a piano improvisation, where the paths of Pasolini, Antonioni, Ana Magnani or Fassbinder would cross. For Frédéric Maire, the piano bar was the very heart of the festival (apart from the screen, of course). Late-night poolside parties were a popular event after the last screening of the day. Today, the pool is virtually inaccessible. One can only catch a glimpse of it from a first-floor veranda After its opening in 1876, the hotel was also a privileged venue for grand parties like this wedding, dated to the turn of last century. Gallery with past and present images the Albergo Locarno