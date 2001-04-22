Navigation

Hingis on cruise control as Charleston finals beckon

Hingis returns a forehand volley during her semifinal match against Martinez

(Keystone)

World number one Martina Hingis has secured a comfortable victory over her opponent Conchita Martinez in the semi-finals of the $1.2 million Family Circle Cup tennis tournament in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Swiss player dominated the match from the outset, and went on to win both sets 6-2, 6-2. Spain's Martinez has now lost eleven of her last fourteen ties against Hingis.

Hingis, holder of the Charleston title in both 1997 and 1999, will now go on to meet Jennifer Capriati of the United States in the final on Sunday.

If Hingis emerges victorious from the final match, she will have captured her fourth title of the year and the 39th win of her career against Capriati.

Victory would be sweet revenge for the Swiss, who narrowly lost out to Capriati in the final of the Australian Open in January.

swissinfo with agencies


