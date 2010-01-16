Janka thrills at Lauberhorn

This content was published on January 16, 2010 1:55 PM Jan 16, 2010 - 13:55

Carlo Janka was in top form at the prestigious Lauberhorn downhill on Saturday, taking his fourth World Cup victory of the season.

He came in 0.66 seconds ahead of Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Canada; Marco Büchel of Liechtenstein was third, 0.82 seconds behind.

Janka, who came second in Friday’s super-combined, is now back at the top of the overall World Cup rankings, replacing Benjamin Raich of Austria.



But there was disappointment for Switzerland’s other two main podium hopes. Didier Cuche, who has never won at Lauberhorn, was joint fifth, and Didier Défago, last year’s winner was seventh. Another Swiss, Patrick Küng, was 11th.



Bode Miller of the United States, the winner of the super-combi, did not finish the course.



