Swiss ‘toxic cheesemaker’ charged with manslaughter

In the years 2018 to 2020, a total of 34 consumers of the cheese fell ill with a listeria infection, according to the statement. KEYSTONE/KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY

A former dairy operator in Switzerland is facing 20 criminal charges, including involuntary manslaughter, following a series of deaths linked to listeria poisoning.

Keystone-SDA

The public prosecutor’s office in the canton of Schwyz has brought 20 charges against the man during summary proceedings. He is accused of multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter and assault due to listeria in cheese. The presumption of innocence applies.

Prosecutors are demanding a conditional prison sentence and a conditional fine, as announced on Tuesday. They consider it proven that the business owner did not adequately fulfil his duty to inspect foodstuffs.

In the years 2018 to 2020, a total of 34 consumers of the cheese fell ill with a listeria infection, according to the statement. The charges include involuntary manslaughter in seven cases, involuntary assault in 13 cases and negligent violation of foodstuffs law.

+ Toxic brie alleged to have caused deaths

The proceedings were dropped in ten cases because, according to the public prosecutor’s office, the listeria infection was not the cause of the health problems suffered by those victims or no criminal complaint was filed by the victims or their relatives. In four other cases, the personal details of the victims were not known.

The listeria in products from the now closed dairy in Steinerberg in canton Schwyz was discovered during an inspection in May 2020, as the public prosecutor’s office announced at the time. As a result, all customers were asked to remove the products from their shelves. The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office issued a public warning.

Based on a scientific analysis initiated by the federal government, it would have been possible to establish links to cases of illness in 2018, as the Keystone-SDA news agency was informed at the time.

The cantonal laboratories for Uri, Schwyz, Obwalden und Nidwalden filed a criminal complaint against the dairy operator in July 2020. The public prosecutor’s office opened criminal proceedings in August. The investigations by the public prosecutor’s office and Schwyz cantonal police have since been concluded, according to the press release issued on Tuesday.

In people with an intact immune system, infection with listeria is usually mild or even asymptomatic. In people with a compromised immune system, however, the bacteria can cause a number of severe symptoms which can lead to death.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/ts

