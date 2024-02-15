French-speaking Swiss region sees 68% surge in anti-Semitic incidents

The Basel Synagogue the "Grosse Synagoge" (the Great Synagogue) photographed in canton Basel in December 2018. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Anti-Semitic incidents have increased by 68% in the French-speaking Swiss region in the past year.

Keystone-SDA

Almost half of these incidents occurred after October 7, as reported by the French-speaking Switzerland Office against Anti-Semitism on Thursday.

In total, the Intercommunal Coordination Centre against Anti-Semitism and Defamation (CICAD) received 994 reports of anti-Semitic acts, as CICAD announced at the presentation of its annual report. By comparison, according to an anti-Semitism report, there were 910 anti-Semitic incidents across Switzerland in 2022.

Since the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East in October, 150 incidents per month have been reported in French-speaking Switzerland. in 2022, the coordination centre registered a total of 562 incidents. Numerous reports have also been received this year.

CICAD explained the increase with the import of the Middle East conflict into Switzerland. It serves as a pretext for the spread of anti-Semitism, the coordination centre announced.

Attacks at synagogues and schools

The organisation registered 22 serious attacks last year, seven times more than in the previous year. For example, the windows of the synagogue in La Chaux-de-Fonds in canton Neuchâtel were smashed with blocks of icy snow. A Jewish pupil was also attacked in the locker room of a gymnasium. In total, there were 78 serious cases last year, compared to 23 in the previous year. These include anti-Semitic posters, speeches and emails. The specialist centre welcomes a ban on Nazi symbols in public spaces. It called on the authorities to take more political, legal and educational measures.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

