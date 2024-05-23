Swiss health insurance premiums forecast to rise by 6% in 2025

Despite an average premium increase of 8.7% in 2024, some insurance companies will have a thin reserve cushion at the end of the year. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Swiss price comparison portal Comparis forecasts an average increase in basic health insurance premiums of 6% next year, with hikes of over 10% in some cantons.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Despite an average premium rise of 8.7% in 2024, some insurance companies will have a thin reserve cushion at the end of the year, the comparison website said on Thursday. It is thus possible, it said, that basic insurance premiums could rise by more than 10% in some cases.

The comparison portal based its forecast on the growth in overall healthcare costs in Switzerland. This will rise by 3.2% next year, according to an outlook published by Comparis and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich’s KOF Swiss Economic Institute. Growth of 3.6% was forecast for the current year.

+ Read more: on June 9, Switzerland votes on two initiatives to ease the burden of health insurance costs

“The growth in the proportion of costs relevant to health insurance premiums is always slightly higher because the catalogue of basic insurance benefits is constantly being expanded,” Comparis health insurance expert Felix Schneuwly said in a press release.

He said that, regardless of how the Swiss electorate votes on the premium relief and cost-brake initiatives on June 9, parliament must proceed slowly in making changes to the Federal Health Insurance Act. In Schneuwly’s opinion, parliament should “properly evaluate” the impact of each legislative change.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp,dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe