‘I immediately realised my wife was dead’
Stephan Kopp survived the attack on November 17, 1997, but his wife didn't. Of the 62 tourists killed in Luxor by terrorists disguised as security guards, 36 were Swiss. Twenty years on, an emotional Kopp remembers the event. (RTS, swissinfo.ch)
Portuguêspt“Vi imediatamente que a minha mulher estava morta”Read more: “Vi imediatamente que a minha mulher estava morta”
-
日本語ja「妻が死んだことがすぐに分かった」被害者が語るルクソール襲撃事件Read more: 「妻が死んだことがすぐに分かった」被害者が語るルクソール襲撃事件
-
العربيةar“فهمتُ على الفور أن زوجتي لقيت حتفها”Read more: “فهمتُ على الفور أن زوجتي لقيت حتفها”
-
中文zh“我很快意识到，我的妻子已停止呼吸。” OriginalRead more: “我很快意识到，我的妻子已停止呼吸。”
-
РусскийruВспоминают швейцарские жертвы теракта в ЛуксореRead more: Вспоминают швейцарские жертвы теракта в Луксоре
