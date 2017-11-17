Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
‘I immediately realised my wife was dead’

Stephan Kopp survived the attack on November 17, 1997, but his wife didn't. Of the 62 tourists killed in Luxor by terrorists disguised as security guards, 36 were Swiss. Twenty years on, an emotional Kopp remembers the event. (RTS, swissinfo.ch)

This content was published on
1 minute
swissinfo.ch

