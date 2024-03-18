Switzerland’s largest cannabis study starts in canton Zurich

In Zurich, Winterthur, Schlieren and Horgen, participants will be able to purchase cannabis in specialist shops and pharmacies starting in May 2024. KEYSTONE

In canton Zurich, 7,500 people are to take part in a study on cannabis use. The University of Zurich and federal technology institute ETH Zurich are also taking part in the project, which was presented on Monday.

The study will run for five years, as announced on Monday. The aim is to be able to discuss the regulation of cannabis, according to Paul-Lukas Good, President of the association Swiss Cannabis Research, which is responsible for the project. As part of the study, cannabis will be made accessible for recreational use.

According to Good, the project is financed by donations. The research budget amounts to around CHF1.5 million ($1.69 million).

+High times in Basel: Swiss city experiments with recreational cannabis

Andreas Beerli, head of research from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich, said that the research will focus on social and economic consequences for the test subjects. For example, it could be investigated whether legal cannabis has a positive effect on health and education. Conversely, easy access could increase consumption, which could have negative consequences.

Only two out of three groups will have access to regulated cannabis. Beerli hopes that a comparison with the group that still has to obtain cannabis illegally will provide relevant insights. Due to the size of the groups, differences between urban and rural areas or age groups could also be discernible.

Sale in seven municipalities

In Winterthur, Schlieren and Horgen, all towns located in canton Zurich, participants will be able to purchase cannabis in specialist shops and pharmacies starting in May 2024. Cannabis smokers from a total of 34 municipalities will be able to participate. Further points of sale in canton Zurich are planned in Adliswil, Wädenswil and Uster.

It remains to be seen when and how many trial participants will take part, as the enrolment process is only just beginning. However, 3,000 people are already on the waiting list. As Good said, they do not need to worry about data protection. For example, the cantonal roads office will not find out about their participation.

+Zurich launches legal cannabis project

The city of Zurich launched a similar project last year. Almost 2,000 people are currently taking part. The Arud addiction centre is providing advice on both projects.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/amva

