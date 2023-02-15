Navigation

Benin-Bronzen

  • A mask bought in 2011 by the Rietberg Museum in Zurich: even a decade ago, the fact of it having been looted in 1897 was mainly viewed as a sign of its authenticity. Museum Rietberg Zürich
  • This sculpture of an “Oba”, or a King from the Kingdom of Benin, was looted in 1897 and bought by the Museum of Cultures in Basel in 1899. Museum Der Kulturen Basel / Omar Lemke
  • A 19th-century snake figure, looted in 1893 and sold by W.D. Webster to the Museum of Cultures in Basel. Museum der Kulturen Basel / Omar Lemke
  • An 18th-century figure, looted in 1893, and which is now in Basel’s Museum of Cultures. Museum der Kulturen Basel / Omar Lemke
  • An altar bell, probably looted in 1893, and bought in 1958 by the Musée d’ethnographie in Geneva. Musée d'ethnographie de la Ville de Genève
    This content was published on February 15, 2023 - 09:00

    Some 5,000 Benin Bronzes can be viewed on the “Digital BeninExternal link” portal.

