Swiss reach for comic relief to beat the lockdown blues

A sneeze is all it takes for the Red Cross to appear. (By Silvan Wegmann) Museum für Kommunikation

S_T_A_Y H_O_M_E K_E_E_P T_W_O M_E_T_R_E_S D_I_S_T_A_N_C_E. (By Michael Streun) "Mr Coronavirus" Daniel Koch, the Zen-like head of communicable diseases at the Federal Office of Public Health, has become one of the most recognised faces in Switzerland. Museum für Kommunikation

"Staying home to NOT watch football. I'm not sure he'll survive that." (By Patrick Chapatte) The cancellation of competitive sport has hit some people hard. Museum für Kommunikation

Exit, Switzerland's largest organisation for assisted suicide, is closed because of the coronavirus. (By Pfuschi) Museum für Kommunikation

A tale of two graphs: Covid-19 and the economy. (By Gabriel Giger) Museum für Kommunikation

"I've got to finish my presentation – I haven't got time to correct your balance sheets!" (By Vincent di Silvestro) It's hard combining home office and home schooling. Museum für Kommunikation

The Covid-19 confinement measures have changed and slowed down the lives of many people, but Swiss cartoonists are busier than ever. The pandemic, with its new faces and the reactions of politicians and society in general, is a rich source of inspiration.

Zeno Zoccatelli More Zeno Zoccatelli (text), Museum of Communication Bern (images), swissinfo.ch

The Swiss cartoonists’ association Gezeichnet had the idea of bringing together on Instagram part of the enormous humorous output about the unprecedented period we are going through. It has done so in parallel with the Museum of Communication in Bern.

“During the crisis you mustn’t lose your sense of humour,” says Nico Gurtner, head of marketing and communication at the museum. “Bringing these drawings together in a single collection provides a little distraction and entertainment to people stuck working at home.”

Offering a laugh to people in isolation is even more important when the possibilities for movement are limited, he adds.

The Museum of Communication is already planning a retrospective exhibition on the year, Gezeichnet 2020, in December. Hopefully by then the lockdown will be just a memory which might even make us smile.





