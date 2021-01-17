Navigation

Geneva's international 'do good' citizens

  • Rwandan and Swiss dual national Kantarama Gahigiri is an award-winning filmmaker whose work explores diversity, immigration and integration. Aurélien Bergot
  • Corrales Arturo from El Salvador is a musician, composer and conductor whose work is influenced by folk and popular music. Aurélien Bergot
  • Originally from Uzbekistan, Delia Mamon is the founder of the NGO Graines de Paix (Grains of Peace) that focuses on embedding the values of conflict prevention in education curriculum. Aurélien Bergot
  • A native of Mozambique, Carlos Machava is a professional dancer who also teaches traditional African dance to his fellow Geneva residents. Aurélien Bergot
  • Audrey Selian from Armenia is a specialist in linking sustainable investment with social development. Aurélien Bergot
  • Basseer Jeeawody, a native of Mauritius, is the founder of the Emotional Well-Being Institute whose mission is "to leverage the emotional well being of individuals, groups and communities for positive engagements towards building flourishing societies". Aurélien Bergot
  • Celine van Till, a Swiss athlete who participated in the Rio Paralympics, was awarded a medal by the city of Geneva last September in recognition of her accomplishments. Aurélien Bergot
  • Yusra Suedi from Tanzania is an instructor and researcher in public international law. She wants to develop a more comprehensive vision of making the world a better place. Aurélien Bergot
  • American venture philanthropist Lola Nashashibi Grace founded the Middle East Children’s Institute to develop and implement programs for children in the Middle East who are victims of war. Aurélien Bergot
  • Masako Hayashi from Japan is a professional opera singer who has lived in Geneva for many years. Aurélien Bergot
  • Czech native Petr Bouška works on using technology to promote citizen politics and his motto for coexistence is "All we need is láska (love)". Aurélien Bergot
  • Ann-Kristin “Anki” Sjöberg is the co-Director and founder of Fight for Humanity, focusing on extending human rights to armed groups. Aurélien Bergot
  • Rossio Restrepo from Colombia learned from her experience in Geneva that "the Swiss administration is smart when it comes to managing the financial resources available to it, but it pays less attention to skills coming from abroad." Aurélien Bergot

    While Geneva is famous as the European headquarters of the United Nations and the international organisations that gravitate around it, it is also home to a large network of local and international civil society organisations.

    This content was published on January 17, 2021 - 11:00
    Aurélien Bergot (photo)

    To highlight and celebrate the creativity of the people behind these organisations Swiss author and blogger Zahi Haddad has just published a book called 126 Heartbeats for International Geneva.  The book pays homage to 126 people representing the many NGOs established in the Lake Geneva area. Each of them presents their vision of tomorrow's world, the objectives of their association and the means to achieve their goals.

    Geneva photojournalist Aurélien Bergot was behind the camera for most of these portraits. Published by Slatkine, the book is a testimony of the diversity and richness of Geneva's civil society. A breath of fresh air, at a time when many of these associations are suffering the financial consequences of the pandemic.

