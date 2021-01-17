Geneva's international 'do good' citizens

While Geneva is famous as the European headquarters of the United Nations and the international organisations that gravitate around it, it is also home to a large network of local and international civil society organisations.
This content was published on January 17, 2021 - 11:00
Abdelhafidh began working for swissinfo.ch in 2008. Over the years, he has done features and reports on various topics invoving life in Switzerland, particularly immigrant and refugee issues, education at different levels, tourism, and Islam in Switzerland.
Trained as a picture journalist at the MAZ media school in Lucerne. Since 2000 she has worked as a picture editor in various media concerns and as a freelancer. Since 2014 she has been with swissinfo.ch.
To highlight and celebrate the creativity of the people behind these organisations Swiss author and blogger Zahi Haddad has just published a book called 126 Heartbeats for International Geneva. The book pays homage to 126 people representing the many NGOs established in the Lake Geneva area. Each of them presents their vision of tomorrow's world, the objectives of their association and the means to achieve their goals.
Geneva photojournalist Aurélien Bergot was behind the camera for most of these portraits. Published by Slatkine, the book is a testimony of the diversity and richness of Geneva's civil society. A breath of fresh air, at a time when many of these associations are suffering the financial consequences of the pandemic.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.