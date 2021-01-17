Geneva's international 'do good' citizens

Rwandan and Swiss dual national Kantarama Gahigiri is an award-winning filmmaker whose work explores diversity, immigration and integration. Aurélien Bergot

Corrales Arturo from El Salvador is a musician, composer and conductor whose work is influenced by folk and popular music. Aurélien Bergot

Originally from Uzbekistan, Delia Mamon is the founder of the NGO Graines de Paix (Grains of Peace) that focuses on embedding the values of conflict prevention in education curriculum. Aurélien Bergot

A native of Mozambique, Carlos Machava is a professional dancer who also teaches traditional African dance to his fellow Geneva residents. Aurélien Bergot

Audrey Selian from Armenia is a specialist in linking sustainable investment with social development. Aurélien Bergot

Basseer Jeeawody, a native of Mauritius, is the founder of the Emotional Well-Being Institute whose mission is "to leverage the emotional well being of individuals, groups and communities for positive engagements towards building flourishing societies". Aurélien Bergot

Celine van Till, a Swiss athlete who participated in the Rio Paralympics, was awarded a medal by the city of Geneva last September in recognition of her accomplishments. Aurélien Bergot

Yusra Suedi from Tanzania is an instructor and researcher in public international law. She wants to develop a more comprehensive vision of making the world a better place. Aurélien Bergot

American venture philanthropist Lola Nashashibi Grace founded the Middle East Children’s Institute to develop and implement programs for children in the Middle East who are victims of war. Aurélien Bergot

Masako Hayashi from Japan is a professional opera singer who has lived in Geneva for many years. Aurélien Bergot

Czech native Petr Bouška works on using technology to promote citizen politics and his motto for coexistence is "All we need is láska (love)". Aurélien Bergot

Ann-Kristin “Anki” Sjöberg is the co-Director and founder of Fight for Humanity, focusing on extending human rights to armed groups. Aurélien Bergot

Rossio Restrepo from Colombia learned from her experience in Geneva that "the Swiss administration is smart when it comes to managing the financial resources available to it, but it pays less attention to skills coming from abroad." Aurélien Bergot

While Geneva is famous as the European headquarters of the United Nations and the international organisations that gravitate around it, it is also home to a large network of local and international civil society organisations.

This content was published on January 17, 2021 - 11:00

Abdelhafidh Abdeleli Abdelhafidh began working for swissinfo.ch in 2008. Over the years, he has done features and reports on various topics invoving life in Switzerland, particularly immigrant and refugee issues, education at different levels, tourism, and Islam in Switzerland. More about the author | Arabic Department Ester Unterfinger Trained as a picture journalist at the MAZ media school in Lucerne. Since 2000 she has worked as a picture editor in various media concerns and as a freelancer. Since 2014 she has been with swissinfo.ch. More about the author | Multimedia Aurélien Bergot (photo)

See in another language: 1 عربي (ar) جنيف تستضيف مجتمعا مدنيا عالميا ومبدعا

To highlight and celebrate the creativity of the people behind these organisations Swiss author and blogger Zahi Haddad has just published a book called 126 Heartbeats for International Geneva. The book pays homage to 126 people representing the many NGOs established in the Lake Geneva area. Each of them presents their vision of tomorrow's world, the objectives of their association and the means to achieve their goals.

Geneva photojournalist Aurélien Bergot was behind the camera for most of these portraits. Published by Slatkine, the book is a testimony of the diversity and richness of Geneva's civil society. A breath of fresh air, at a time when many of these associations are suffering the financial consequences of the pandemic.