History Raiffeisen Square renaming protest Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist sits on one of the sofas she designed in the St Gallen square, surrounded by journalists, while listening to a speaker. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Two details of the façade of St Gallen's synagogue. The building, built in Moorish-Byzantine style, was inaugurated in September 1881. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Swiss historian Hans Fässler prepares an alternative name plate for the square: Recha-Sternbuch-Platz. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Batja P. Guggenheim-Ami, who represents the Jewish community of St. Gallen, gives a speech. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Hanno Loewy, director of the Jewish Museum Hohenems, talks about the history of the Jewish community in the region and the importance of the culture of remembrance. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The facades of a Raiffeisenbank building and St Gallen synagogue, which are both on the City Lounge on the St Gallen square, which was designed by Pipilotti Rist and architect Carlos Martinez - popularly known as the "Red Square". Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch This content was published on May 26, 2023
