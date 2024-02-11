Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

This Day in History: when St Moritz staged the 1928 Winter Olympics

This content was published on February 11, 2024 - 11:00

The Winter Olympics in St Moritz in eastern Switzerland got underway on February 11, 1928. 

Before then, winter events were linked with the Summer Games, so this was the first separate Winter Games event.

Disappointingly, Switzerland only won a single medial, a bronze in ice hockey, but hosting the event did help to put St Moritz on the tourism map. 

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.