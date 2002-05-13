Navigation

Paul Scherrer Institute forges ahead

Meinrad K Eberle is standing down as director of the Paul Scherrer Institute after ten years at the helm.

(www.psi.ch)

The Swiss-based Paul Scherrer Institute has announced it spent SFr261.6 million on research, development and the construction of new facilities during 2001.

Presenting its annual report on Monday, the natural sciences and technology research centre said more than SFr65 million had been invested in projects.

These include the Swiss Light Source (SLS), a giant microscope for use in structural research in the fields of chemistry, biology, physics and the material sciences.

The institute revealed that government funding had risen to SFr228.3 million last year, with private industry and Swiss and European research funding making up the remainder.

"Over the last ten years, the Paul Scherrer Institute has successfully implemented all large-scale projects," said director Meinrad K Eberle.

"It now has a clear identity and occupies a special position as a user laboratory and national research centre for the Swiss universities."

Ralph Eichler is to take over as director of the institute on July 1 this year.

swissinfo with agencies


