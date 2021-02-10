Addictions on the rise during the pandemic

The younger generation is particularly at risk of developing a gambling addiction. © Keystone/Gaetan Bally

The current Covid pandemic in Switzerland has increased the risk of addiction, according to a new report.

People who are prone to substance abuse or gambling, as well as those who are under pressure at the workplace or in their families, are particularly vulnerable says the latest survey by the Addiction Switzerland foundation.

The experts found that excessive alcohol consumption is one of the main issues. They add that most smokers also increased their daily quantities.

The reportExternal link also notes a trend towards online gambling notably among the 18 to 29-year age group.

There are an estimated 250,000 alcoholics in Switzerland. About 19% of the population are regular smokers and more than 3% are addicted to gambling according to the report.

The experts recommend that people who feel they cannot cope with their addictive behaviour seek outside help.