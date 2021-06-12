Anti-government protester march ahead of vote on Covid policy

Protestors often wear white and brandish the Swiss flag at demonstrations against the government's Covid police (Archive picture from a protest in Lugano in May) Keystone/Pablo Gianinazzi

Several hundred people have taken to the streets of Lucerne to protest about the Swiss government’s anti-Covid measures.

This content was published on June 12, 2021 - 17:46

swissinfo.ch/urs

Local police said about 400 people took part in a march co-organised by the Silent Protest movement through the central Swiss city on Saturday, despite calls by the authorities to stay away.

Many participants did not wear hygiene masks in violation of government rules, according to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Police said they detained two people and imposed restraining orders for more than 30 other participants.

A similar demonstration is also announced in the town of Zug on Sunday according to local media.

Security forces turned out in force to quell possible clashes between the Covid demonstrators and a left-wing group which had called for a street protest.

It is the latest in a series of demonstrations, mainly in the German-speaking part of the country, against the government’s pandemic policy. It comes on the eve of a nationwide vote on a the so called Covid-19 law.

It sets the legal conditions for government aid to companies and individuals affected by lockdowns, including temporary closures and limited access as well as travel restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.