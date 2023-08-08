Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Democracy

Become a democracy pro in four weeks – sign up now!

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Become a democracy pro in four weeks – sign up now!
Listening: Become a democracy pro in four weeks – sign up now!
1 minute

Do you want to polish your knowledge about Swiss elections, referendums and parties, while at the same time learning more about the quirks of the country’s political system? 
If that’s the case, our newsletter course is just what you need. Each week for a month we’ll send you a free instalment explaining the most important details of how Swiss democracy works.

Course content 

Our course teaches you who’s eligible to vote in Switzerland, what the different parties stand for, how election and popular vote results are implemented, what distinguishes Swiss democracy from other political systems, and more.

Interactive

Our crash course is interactive – like democracy itself. Your questions will be answered on a FAQ page, and you can debate with other users and share your inputs and opinions.

Additional resources

We provide links to multimedia articles and videos to help you to better understand the Swiss democratic system.
 

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Crash course in democracy

Our experts will support you in preparing for elections and votes.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. 

After subscribing, you will receive a one-off welcome series of six newsletters and then updates and info on SWI swissinfo.ch up to six times a year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
106 Likes
82 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
1 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR