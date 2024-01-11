Chinese Premier Li Qiang to visit Switzerland

Li Qiang is also attending this year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Keystone / Yasuyoshi Chiba

read aloud pause

X

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will meet Defence Minister Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, in the Swiss capital Bern on Monday. He will be received with military honours.

This content was published on January 11, 2024 - 14:56

Keystone-SDA

During the official visit, talks will take place between the Chinese and Swiss delegations. The defence ministry declined to comment on the content of the talks when asked by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

Li Qiang, who has only been in office since March, is also attending this year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Switzerland and the People’s Republic of China have maintained bilateral relations since 1950, which according to the foreign ministry are “good and diverse”. Since 2010, China has been Switzerland’s most important trading partner in Asia and its third most important trading partner after the EU and the US.

+ Swiss government reconsiders stance on China

In March 2021, the Swiss government adopted a China strategy to strengthen the coherence of Swiss policy towards China. It sets out the objectives and measures of Switzerland’s China policy for the years 2021 to 2024 and, according to the foreign ministry, defines these along the foreign policy priorities of peace and human rights, prosperity, sustainability and digitalisation.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative