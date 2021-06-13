Controversial anti-terrorism law set for voter approval

Opponents of the law argued the additional powers for police would not be in line with human rights. Keystone/ Laurent Gillieron

Swiss voters are poised to endorse a series of measures allowing police to crack down against militant extremists and apply preventive detention.

This content was published on June 13, 2021 - 12:33

Polls closed at midday and projections show the law winning 57% of the vote in Sunday’s nationwide ballot.

Final results are expected in a few hours.

However, several legal experts in Switzerland and representatives of international organisations have warned of the risk of human rights violations and reputational damage for the country if the law passes.

Formal complaints by more than 500 citizens have been handed in against allegedly misleading information by the government in the run-up to the vote.

Experts say Switzerland would have one of the strictest anti-terrorism regulations in Europe under the amended law.

Security

The government said the new measures, including restraining orders, travel bans and the duty of suspects to report regularly to the authorities, were necessary to prevent terrorist attacks.

The legal amendment is part of existing regulations for the authorities, including provision in the Swiss criminal code, to combat extremism, according to the justice ministry.

An alliance of four political partiesExternal link, mainly with left-wing or liberal leaning, as well as a non-partisan citizens groupsExternal link collected enough signatures to try and veto the law, which was approved by parliament last year.

But their chances of winning the referendum are limited. Opinion polls over the past nine weeks found a clear majority in favour of tightening the law.

The legal amendment comes in the wake of several terrorist attacks in Europe since 2015 and is notably aimed at Islamist jihadists.

Two separate knife attacks in western and southern Switzerland last year attracted media attention and caused alarm about security standards.

Votes June 13, 2021 There were five issues of the national ballot papers on Sunday: Voters have decided on two separate proposals to ban synthetic pesticides (‘Anti-pesticide’ initiative and ‘Drinking water’ initiative. They also had the final say on a law aimed at reducing fossil fuel emissions (CO2 law), police measures to prevent extremist violence (‘Anti-terrorism’ law) and the government’s pandemic policy (Covid-19 law). It was the second up to four sets of nationwide votes this year as part of Switzerland’s system of direct democracy. About 5.5 million Swiss citizens, including registered expat Swiss, were eligible to take part in the votes. There were also numerous ballots at cantonal and local levels on June 13. End of insertion