Courts given more discretion to punish traffic offenders

The reform of the traffic code foresees that drivers caught speeding no longer face a minimum prison sentence but instead can be forced to pay fines. Keystone/Martial Trezzini

Parliament has decided to drop minimum prison sentences for excessive driving on Swiss roads.

This content was published on May 31, 2022 - 15:32

swissinfo.ch/urs

The Senate on Tuesday followed the House of Representatives in agreeing in principle a reform of the traffic code, including reducing to 12 months the suspension of a driver’s licence for convicted offenders.

Both chambers of parliament also came against a government plan to make helmets mandatory for children over the age of 12 to reduce the number of head injuries.

Supporters of easing sanctions against traffic offenders argued judges should be given more discretion to deal with offenders.

However, opponents notably on the political left said lowering the threshold could lead to more lenient verdicts.

The bill will now return to the House of Representatives for further debate on open questions, notably the parking of bikes in pedestrian zones.

As part of an overhaul of the country’s traffic code, the government aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from road traffic, increase road safety and promote green technologies.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative