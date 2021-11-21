Federer on Peng Shuai: ‘I hope she’s safe’

Shuai Peng, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 in doubles, disappeared after making allegations of sexual assault more than two weeks ago against former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has voiced concern over the missing Chinese player Peng Shuai.

November 21, 2021

“She’s one of our tennis champions, a former world No. 1, and clearly it’s concerning,” Federer told Sky Sports Italy on Saturday night. “I hope she’s safe. The tennis family sticks together and I’ve always told my children as well that the tennis family is my second family. I’ve been on tour for 20-25 years and I love the tour, I love the people that are there, (they) are special, the players as well, and she’s one of them."

Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on November 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

China’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly disavowed any knowledge of Peng’s case. Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told media on Friday the issue is “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation.”

On Saturday Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said Peng has been staying at home "freely" and will make a public appearance "soon”. The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

Amid growing concern about Peng’s whereabouts, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to pull tournaments out of China and the men's ATP has demanded clarity from the Chinese authorities. The United States has called for proof of Peng's whereabouts and safety.