Fewer women elected to new Swiss parliament

The youngest new parliamentarian is 26-year-old Katja Riem of the right-wing People’s Party. She was one of 77 women elected to the House of Representatives on October 23. © Keystone /peter Schneider

After a steady increase since 1971, the proportion of women elected to the House of Representatives fell in Sunday’s Swiss federal elections. Of the 200 new parliamentarians elected, 38.5% are women, down from 42% in 2019.

This content was published on October 23, 2023 - 10:53

Keystone-SDA

The Federal Statistical Office said 77 women were elected to the House of Representatives, compared to 84 in 2019.

This year’s decline follows a steady upward trend over the past 52 years. In 1971, the share of female parliamentarians did not surpass 5%. This figure gradually increased, rising to 17.5% in 1991, 26% in 2003 until the recent peak in 2019.

The new parliament is also younger than the previous one: the average age is 49.5 years, compared to 51.7 in 2019. The youngest new parliamentarian is 26-year-old Katja Riem of the right-wing People’s Party.

The oldest is 76-year-old Charles Poncet, a Geneva lawyer, who is returning to Bern as a People’s Party parliamentarian 30 years after he last worked there.

Like four years ago, parliamentarians are mostly professional politicians (46%, compared to 52% in 2019) and entrepreneurs (20%, compared to 22%).

Around 16% of the new House of Representatives are lawyers. Farmers, winegrowers, and forestry employees make up 8% of the new parliamentarians.

Around 60% of the newly elected officials live in urban areas, compared to 69.5% four years ago.

There are fewer newcomers this year. The number of re-elected parliamentarians stands at 152, compared to 119 in 2019. The new legislature will open on December 4.

