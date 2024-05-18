Swiss Interior Minister visits Cannes Film Festival

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider talks to actress Anasuya Sengupta after the screening of the film "Shameless" in the "Un certain regard" section at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on Friday 17 May 2024 in Cannes, France. Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will be attending the Cannes Film Festival from 15 to 17 May 2024. This year, Switzerland is the guest of honour at the Marche du Film. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott) KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Keystone-SDA

Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider left the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday after three days of intensive dialogue, meetings and film screenings. This year’s edition was “a very special one” for Switzerland, said Baume-Schneider during her visit.

Switzerland is the “Country of Honour” of the Marché du Film, the largest international film market in the world, at this year’s 77th edition of the film festival. “As Country of Honour of the Marché du Film, our country has the opportunity to present the full diversity of its filmmaking. Swiss film is a success and we are proud of it,” wrote Baume-Schneider on the online platform X, formerly Twitter.

The Swiss Interior Minister walked the red carpet in Cannes on Thursday evening with a ten-person delegation, but her trip to the Côte d’Azur was not just about climbing the stairs to the Palais des Festivals. Cannes is “a place of culture and relaxation, but also a place where work is extremely intense,” Baume-Schneider told the news agency Keystone-SDA.

