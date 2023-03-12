Geneva throws out ban on commercial adverts in streets

The billboard was part of the campaign by supporters of a ban on commercial advertising. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Voters in the Swiss city of Geneva have narrowly rejected a ban on advertising billboards in public spaces.

Official resultsExternal link from Sunday's local ballot show 51.9% of voters rejecting a plan by the local authorities which had the backing of left-wing parties and environmental groups.

Opponents of a ban argued the regulation would infringe on the freedom of trade, harm local businesses and result in a drop in revenue of CHF10 million ($10.9 million) annually.

Supporters for their part said commercial advertising was tantamount to environmental pollution and an obstacle to mobility.

Last September, the local council of Vernier - a municipality near Geneva - decided to ban billboards and other forms of street advertising.

Sunday's vote in Geneva was one of numerous ballots held at local and cantonal levels in Switzerland.

The next nationwide votes are scheduled for June.

