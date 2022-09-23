Global Forum for Democracy 2022 – voices for freedom in Lucerne
Crises are putting democracies under pressure. At the 10th Global Forum for Modern Direct Democracy in LucerneExternal link, around 400 participants from 50 countries are discussing how democracies could be made stronger to withstand populism, pandemics and even war. Here are some of their proposals.This content was published on September 23, 2022 - 09:06
Putin's war against Ukraine has brought home that we cannot take liberal democracies and their freedoms for granted.
Ensuring that democracies can survive, and even emerge stronger after being threatened, is not the job of governments and parliaments alone. It is also up to the citizens. This was a point made by former United States President Barack Obama in his 2017 farewell speech when he said: "The most important office in a democracy: Citizen".
At the Global Forum for Modern Direct Democracy, which is taking place from September 21-25, participants are presenting their vision of how democracies could be made more robust – and also more democratic.
Irène Kälin, leader of the House of Representatives, Switzerland
Sam Chang, founder and president of Negative Vote Association, Taiwan.
Amanda Suarez, climate activist and advocate, Recife, Brazil
Sevgil Musayeva, editor in chief of Ukrainsks Pravda, Kyiv, Ukraine.
Also coming soon are:
Aloysious T. Gbondo, journalist, Liberia
Kateryna Dobrovolska, political science student, Kyiv, Ukraine
Robert Walton, American Yellow Vest. Oregon and Utah, USA
Get involved: you can also make suggestions and join in the discussion on how to strengthen democracies in the debate below. We look forward to hearing from you!
As media partner to the Global Forum for Modern Direct Democracy, SWI swissinfo.ch is organizing a debate on Saturday, September 24. Four international experts will discuss the topic: “Inclusion - the key to strengthening democracy”.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.