Government paints bleak picture of security situation

The Swiss government has called for efforts to boost conflict detection methods amid the war in Ukraine which poses a threat to Switzerland's security and peace in Europe.

The annual report adopted on Wednesday paints a bleak picture. In particular, the war in Ukraine has had far-reaching effects on the security situation, it says.

"The European peace order has been shaken and international security and defence cooperation in Europe has intensified," it concluded. Overall, Switzerland's security environment remains "volatile".

According to the report, the risk of terrorism in Switzerland remains high, according to the report. Attacks by lone perpetrators or small groups with little logistical and organisational effort continue to be the most likely terrorist threat.

The activities of the banned intelligence services have intensified worldwide and the city of Geneva remains a focal point of illegal intelligence activities.

The report also states that weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery are once again gaining importance among the major powers.

Switzerland also faces the threat of violent extremism, from the political right and left, amid a polarisation and fragmentation of society in the wake of economic and political developments.

