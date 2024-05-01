Rhaetian Railway celebrates record figures

The Rhaetian Railway on the Landwasserviadukt Keystone

2023 was a record year for the Rhaetian Railway in several respects. Never before has the narrow-gauge railway in Graubünden, eastern Switzerland, transported so many passengers and cars.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The previous record figures from 2019, the last year before the Covid pandemic, were in some cases significantly exceeded, the Rhaetian Railway said at the presentation of its annual results to the media in Chur on Tuesday.

As the first year after the pandemic, 2023 set a record in passenger transport with almost 16 million passengers. The revenue trend was correspondingly positive. Transport revenue was 18% higher than in 2019, reaching CHF118.2 million ($128 million). This resulted in a comparatively high profit of CHF9.4 million for passenger transport.

+ Swiss claim record for the world’s longest passenger train

In addition, the Rhaetian Railway transported 535,000 vehicles on the Vereina Car Transport, more than ever before. The Rhaetian Railway Group reported a profit totalling CHF13 million for the past year.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.