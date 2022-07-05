Health experts recommend booster jab against Covid

Only people with weakened immune systems and those of the 80+ age group should seek a Covid booster vaccination for the time being, Swiss health officials say. Keystone/Michael Buholzer

The Swiss health authorities have called on people over the age of 80 to update their vaccination against the Covid-19 virus.

A government advisory commission and the Federal Office of Public HealthExternal link issued a recommendation also urging people with a weakened immune system to have a further booster jab.

They added that the vaccination recommendation will be extended in autumn to cover the entire population.

Christoph Berger, president of the Federal Vaccination Commission told a news conference on Tuesday that the aim was to provide the booster vaccination at the right moment.

He said it made no sense to vaccinate people in August to protect them from a fresh wave of infections in December.

Under control

Céline Gardiol of the health office said the situation in Switzerland was under control, despite a steady rise in new infections. The number of people of Covid patients and deaths caused by the virus remained at a low level, she is quoted as saying.

The health office on Tuesday reported 46,025 confirmed new cases of Covid over the past seven days.

This is up from just over 33,100 cases – an increase of 39% - a week ago.

About 70% of the Swiss population have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Some 44% have also had a booster jab.

Gardiol said most people in Switzerland were still well protected against Covid as a result of a booster vaccination or because they recovered from an infection.

