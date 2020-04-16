Much of normal life has been shut down in Switzerland for weeks. (Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller)

Switzerland will start easing its coronavirus lockdown from April 27, allowing businesses like hairdressers and garden centres to re-open their doors. Children should be able to return to compulsory schooling from May 11.

From June 8, higher education establishments, museums, zoos and libraries will be open once again, providing there is no resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

On Thursday the government announcedexternal link its three-phase plan for restoring Switzerland to normality during a crisis that has claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Hospitals will also be allowed to conduct non-urgent procedures from April 27 along with a lifting of restrictions of doctors’ and dental practices. Businesses such as hairdressing salons, massage practices, tattoo and cosmetic studios, Florists, DIY stores and garden centres may also open again in the first stage of the normalization plan.

“Restrictions on the range of products that can be sold at grocery stores will be lifted. Shops stocking goods other than essential everyday items in their stores may then resume selling these too,” the government stated.

Funerals will also be allowed to be conducted if they are only attended by close family.

Cautious approach

On April 29, the government will make a decision on whether to proceed with stage two of the measures. This involves the re-opening of compulsory education schools on May 11 followed by higher education facilities and other public buildings on June 8.

“Moving from one phase to the next depends on there being no significant increase in Covid-19 cases. Sufficient time has to be allowed between each phase so that the effects can be observed. The criteria are the number of new infections, hospital admissions and deaths, and hospital occupancy rates,” the government stated.

Schools and non-essential businesses have been forced to close their doors since March 23, a measure that was later extended until April 26.

The government said that high-risk people would not be forced to return to work immediately. Companies have a duty to protect such workers.

Cantons will continue to trace and isolate infected people to prevent further transmissions.

“To this end, an extended testing strategy, a contact tracing concept and an app providing information about contacts with infected persons will be developed.”





