Poland missile strike cause for concern: Swiss President

Ukraine has been subject to a barrage of Russian missiles targeting energy infrastructure. Keystone / Hannibal Hanschke

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis says he is “concerned” by the latest Russian bombardment of Ukraine and news that a missile exploded in Poland.

This content was published on November 16, 2022 - 08:18

swissinfo.ch/mga

Russia extended its barrage against towns and energy facilities in Ukraine on Monday, causing huge damage and electricity blackouts.

During the course of the bombardment, a missile fell in Poland near to the village of Przedwodow, just over the border to Ukraine. It is not yet known who fired the missile or whether it was a deliberate targeting of Poland.

“I’m very concerned about the latest developments in Poland and Ukraine,” tweeted Cassis. “I call for the utmost restraint so that the investigation can determine the causes and responsibilities. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and with all those affected by the attacks.”

External Content I'm very concerned about the latest developments Poland and Ukraine. I call for the utmost restraint so that the investigation can determine the causes and responsibilities. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and with all those affected by the attacks. — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) November 15, 2022





Cassis echoed the sentiments of other world leaders who want a full investigation into the cause of the Polish missile explosion.

Cassis, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, has previously called on Russia to end its “indiscriminate attacks” against Ukraine and to respect humanitarian law.

Global leaders are currently meeting in Indonesia as part of the G20 gathering of the world’s most powerful countries. Several condemned the bombardment of Ukraine, but divisions remain in the G20’s response to the Ukraine war.

On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly issued a resolution that Russia should pay war reparations for the damage it has caused by invading Ukraine.

The resolution received support from 94 of 193 member states, but 14 countries - including Russia, China and Iran - voted against it, while others abstained.





