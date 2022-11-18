Prospect of further Swiss sanctions against Iran recedes

Protests have been brutally suppressed in Iran but others have taken place all around the world. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

An influential parliamentary committee had decided against Switzerland adopting more sanctions against Iran on human rights grounds.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate voted against a motion for Switzerland to follow European Union measures in the wake of severe repression of citizens by Iranian security forces.

Iran has witnessed protracted civil unrest following the arrest and death of a woman for not covering her head.

Mahsa Amini died last month while in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s morality police who detained her for “inappropriate attire”, prompting nationwide protests during which women have removed and burnt headscarves.

Earlier this month, the Swiss government said it would not adopt EU sanctions directed specifically at this repressionExternal link. The government said it was enough that Switzerland had “clearly condemned the use of force by Iranian security forces” and had “repeatedly called on Iran to comply with its human rights obligations”.

The diplomatic approach – in particularly Swiss good offices and the various protecting power mandates carried out on behalf of IranExternal link – should be given priority, said ministers.

Neutral Switzerland has adopted previous UN and EU sanctions against Iran imposed over the country’s nuclear activities and human rights violations.

This includes banning the export of weapons, nuclear goods and surveillance equipment, and also frozen financial assets of some Iranians linked to the government and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps.

On November 2, Switzerland said it has adopted European Union sanctions against an Iranian firm and three top army members for supporting the Russian war against UkraineExternal link.

