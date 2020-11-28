Scepticism grows against anti-Covid vaccine

The Swiss health authorities say safety is crucial for a vaccine in Switzerland. © Keystone/Christian Beutler

People in Switzerland appear to be increasingly unwilling to be vaccinated against coronavirus, according to a new poll.

November 28, 2020

An online survey published on Friday on behalf of the Federal Health Office found that 49% of the respondents said they would agree to a vaccination.

The figure is down from over 60% in March and April.

The Sotomo research institute, which carried out the poll, said the loss of confidence in a vaccination was “problematic”.

More than 1,600 people took part in the survey which was conducted between October 22 to October 28.

Next year

Interior Minister Alain Berset on Thursday said a vaccination campaign in Switzerland could begin “early next year”. He reiterated there would be no obligation for the population to get vaccinated.

The government aims to make a vaccination free of charge, according to Berset, with financial contributions by the national and cantonal authorities as well as the health insurance companies.

He said the planned immunisation campaign as the “greatest logistical challenge ever for the Swiss health system.

A senior health official expressed understanding about the growing skepticism about an anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

Nora Kronig, deputy director of the Federal Health Office, said safety and transparency were key for the provision of a vaccine in Switzerland.

She said any vaccine would have to be tested and approved, she told the local newspaper, Walliser Bote.

The government has contracts with three international companies for the supply of vaccines.