Swiss among hostages held in Peru oil spill protest

At least one Swiss citizen is being held hostage in a remote area of Peru that recently suffered a large oil spill from a pipeline.

Swiss public broadcaster RTS says local villagers in the Loreto region of the South American country have taken around 70 hostages to make the government clear up the environmental damage.

RTS quoted an interview with a kidnappers’ spokesperson on the local RPP radio station. It is believed that the hostages are being held by members of the Cuninico community that are directly affected by the oil spill.

The community says that it has taken the hostages to "catch the government's attention with this action. There are foreigners and locals, there are about 70.”

The Swiss foreign ministry told RTS that it was aware of the situation but would not give any details as it was still clarifying what has happened.

Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA was later told there was one Swiss hostage.

The foreigners among the hostages are said to be from Switzerland, France, Spain, Britain and the United States. The exact numbers from each country are still being determined.

In September, some 2,500 tonnes of oil from the state-owned Norperuano (ONP) pipeline spilled into the Cuninico river. The government has declared a state of emergency in the region while the company that operates the pipeline has blamed the spill on sabotage.

