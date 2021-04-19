Swiss Abroad supporter Lombardi returns to political stage
Filippo Lombardi, vice-president of the Organisation for the Swiss Abroad (OSA), has been elected to the city council of Lugano in southern Switzerland.This content was published on April 19, 2021 - 15:53
Lombardi, 64, is thus returning to politics almost 18 months after losing his place in the Senate by just 46 votes. For 20 years he had been one of two senators for Italian-speaking canton Ticino.
He has long been a vocal supporter of the OSA, which represents the interests of the so-called Fifth Switzerland, the 800,000 or so Swiss citizens – a tenth of the Swiss population – who live abroad.
For example in 2018 he put forward a motion – rejected by parliament – to give Swiss expats guaranteed access to an account with a major Swiss bank.
Lombardi has also urged the government to adopt a more coherent policy towards the Swiss Abroad, particularly concerning their economic benefits to Switzerland.
